Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 3,783,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,870,111. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
