Comerica Bank Buys 12,015 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $37,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

AJG traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $195.85. 171,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

