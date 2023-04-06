Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 9,532,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,031,639. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.