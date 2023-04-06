Comerica Bank Has $39.23 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $484.43. 1,937,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

