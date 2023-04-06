Comerica Bank Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $96,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $152.02. 623,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,244. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

