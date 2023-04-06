Comerica Bank Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $445.43. The stock had a trading volume of 278,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.52. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

