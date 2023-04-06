Comerica Bank Sells 542 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.