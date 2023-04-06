Comerica Bank Sells 8,987 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $45,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,958,441. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.57. 61,348,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,569,938. The company has a market cap of $580.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

