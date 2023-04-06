Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after buying an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,120,000 after buying an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

