Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Up 3%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 440,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,280,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

