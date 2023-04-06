Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

About Community Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.