Comparing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.17 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.10 Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 16.06 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 382.16%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Mercurity Fintech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

