Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$74,000.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$31,725.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$570.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.00. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Barclays upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

