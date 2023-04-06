Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$74,000.00.
Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$71,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$31,725.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Shares of CMG stock opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$570.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.00. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CMG. Barclays upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.