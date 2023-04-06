Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Concordia Financial Group stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
