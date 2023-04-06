ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Shares of COP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.19. 2,073,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

