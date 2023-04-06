Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.70. The stock had a trading volume of 442,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,038. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 632.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.