Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.26. The company had a trading volume of 830,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

