Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $43,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after purchasing an additional 343,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 546,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 632.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.