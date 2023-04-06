Continuum Finance Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $89,143.13 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

