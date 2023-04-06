Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Boosted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 189,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,684 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $76.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

