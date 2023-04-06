Counos Coin (CCA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $220.82 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00328613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

