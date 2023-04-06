COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COVA Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COVAU. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 5,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.