Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Cowen Price Performance
COWN stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.
Cowen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen
About Cowen
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
Further Reading
