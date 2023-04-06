Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

COWN stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

About Cowen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1,931.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Further Reading

