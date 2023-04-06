Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.50. 69,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,677. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

