Craig Hallum Downgrades ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Hold

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter Trading Down 22.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $29.41 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,145.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,145.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $862,977. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.