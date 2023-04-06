Creditcoin Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 214,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

