Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 3.8%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

