Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 3.8%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cricut Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.
Cricut Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
