Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRTO. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Criteo Stock Down 4.2 %

CRTO traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 168,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,386. Criteo has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

