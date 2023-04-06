Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.37. 333,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

