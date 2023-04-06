Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Cryoport worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,480 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,398,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,693,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $234,134 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.