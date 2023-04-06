Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 305,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,744. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

