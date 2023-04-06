Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 502,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,528. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

