Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 360,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

