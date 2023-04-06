Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $282.24. The stock had a trading volume of 735,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.96 and a 200 day moving average of $264.75. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $284.98.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

