Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,983 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.07. 368,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

