Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 83,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.