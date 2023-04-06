Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,689 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.59% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after buying an additional 1,466,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,452. The stock has a market cap of $581.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $34.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

