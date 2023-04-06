CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $77.82. 1,111,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,160. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

