Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 110500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Cymat Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

