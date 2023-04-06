D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Trimmed by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.19. 393,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

