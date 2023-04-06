DA Davidson Comments on 1st Source Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $43.16 on Thursday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 218.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Featured Articles

