DA Davidson Comments on First Community Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Community in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million.

First Community Trading Down 1.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of First Community

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Community by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Community Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Community’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

