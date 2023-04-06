DA Davidson Weighs in on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, insider William M. Aiken III purchased 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Lattimore purchased 2,119 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,913.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,172 shares of company stock worth $369,852. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

