Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 337,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 546,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

