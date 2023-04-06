Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,230,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $145.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,776 shares of company stock worth $36,656,179. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

