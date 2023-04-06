David Mh Matthews Sells 1,550 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,208.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08.

On Tuesday, February 14th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,886 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $158,367.42.

On Tuesday, February 7th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,120 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $93,161.60.

Shares of POWI traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. 434,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

