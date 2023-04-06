David Mh Matthews Sells 1,550 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,208.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 27th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08.
  • On Tuesday, February 14th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,886 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $158,367.42.
  • On Tuesday, February 7th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,120 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $93,161.60.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of POWI traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. 434,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.