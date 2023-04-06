David Mountcastle Sells 5,506 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $152,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,180. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -252.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3,547.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

