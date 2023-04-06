DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCP. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.41. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 140.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 90,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

