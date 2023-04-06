DeepOnion Tops 24-Hour Volume of $142.66 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $612,232.97 and approximately $142.66 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00153553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00035823 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,946 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.