Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DE traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.19. 1,019,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,650. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.